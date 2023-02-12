Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.1% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 594.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 212,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 201,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,232,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,487,260. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

