Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 22.1% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $109,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $10.52 on Friday, hitting $505.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,805. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $599.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.