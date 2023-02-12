Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.29.
Oak Street Health Stock Performance
Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after buying an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
