Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after buying an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.