Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.29.
Oak Street Health Stock Performance
OSH opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
