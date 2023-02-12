Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $54 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.