nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

