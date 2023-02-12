NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Up 69.6% in January

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $366.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.26. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 105.54%.

NVEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

