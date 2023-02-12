NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 32.3% in January

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Stock Performance

NuZee stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,601. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.22.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution, commercialization, and development of functional beverages products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

