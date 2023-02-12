Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 416,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 89,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NURE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.