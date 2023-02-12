Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

