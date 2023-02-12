Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

