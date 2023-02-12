NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Hits $106.38 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $106.38 million and $11.63 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

