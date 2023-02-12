Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.99% of Nucor worth $557,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $164.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

