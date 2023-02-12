Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $716,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,846,045 shares in the company, valued at $38,037,385.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 569,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,032 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 10.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 1,392,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NINE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 2,310,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,204. The company has a market cap of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc engages in the completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across all North American basins and abroad. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

