Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

