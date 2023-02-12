Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

