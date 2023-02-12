Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 52.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 119,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 41,192 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 35,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 154.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 103,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $128.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

