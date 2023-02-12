Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after acquiring an additional 191,879 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

NYSE EL opened at $250.24 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average of $243.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

