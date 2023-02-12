Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $8.29 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
