Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $766,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $656.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $582.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

