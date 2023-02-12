Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $723.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $728.41 and its 200-day moving average is $684.46.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,574 shares of company stock worth $34,178,491. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

