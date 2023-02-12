Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $499.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

