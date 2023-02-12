Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.