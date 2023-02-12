Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO stock opened at $571.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.