Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 4,639 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $113.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

