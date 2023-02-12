Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 678,422 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

