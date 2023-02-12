Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

