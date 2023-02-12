NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $537,150.01

NFT (NFT) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $537,150.01 and $11,920.82 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00031503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00220479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01754131 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

