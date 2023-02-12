NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,500 ($90.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.37) to GBX 7,000 ($84.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.52) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.12) to GBX 5,600 ($67.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,485.71 ($77.96).

NEXT Stock Down 2.2 %

NXT opened at GBX 6,730 ($80.90) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,216.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,834.77. The company has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 1,199.64. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($51.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,248 ($87.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

