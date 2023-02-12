Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Nexans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nexans from €93.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Nexans Stock Performance

NXPRF stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97.

About Nexans

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

