Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.09 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NWL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,010,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Newell Brands by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 468,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 402,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

