Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

NWL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 11,010,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,823. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after acquiring an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 468,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 402,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

