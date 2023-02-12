Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Newegg Commerce Trading Down 5.4 %
Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 492,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,771. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
