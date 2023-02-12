New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
NEWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
