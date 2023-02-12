Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Stock Performance

About Nestlé

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 167,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $133.86.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.