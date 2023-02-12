NEAR Protocol Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00010383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $72.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,889,939 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,573,235 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.24859384 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $123,860,837.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

