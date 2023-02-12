NEAR Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00010583 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $109.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00083497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00025284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,889,939 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,889,939 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.26804022 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $69,325,710.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.