National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.19-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Retail Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.19-3.25 EPS.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.