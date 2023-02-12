Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 208,282 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 555,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

