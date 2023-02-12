Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. 15,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

