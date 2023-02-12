Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. 15,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mydecine Innovations Group (MYCOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.