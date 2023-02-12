Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Mueller Industries worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,159 shares of company stock worth $4,306,554 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

About Mueller Industries

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.