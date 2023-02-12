Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $130,558.54 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.