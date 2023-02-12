MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $235.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.75.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($258.06) to €275.00 ($295.70) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($249.46) to €240.00 ($258.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €250.00 ($268.82) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTUAY opened at $119.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $127.36.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.