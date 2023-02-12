MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $136.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.92. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $146.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.