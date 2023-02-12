MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.92 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $54.23 million and $3.92 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get MovieBloc alerts:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

