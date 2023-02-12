Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.10-11.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MSI traded up $14.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.52. 1,397,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,348. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.78.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 439.68% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
