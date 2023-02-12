Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) is Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for approximately 5.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.33% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,056 shares in the company, valued at $490,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.20 million, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

