Morgan Stanley Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $80.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.57.

New Relic Stock Down 1.0 %

NEWR stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

