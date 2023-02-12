Morgan Stanley Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 2,736.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,403 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

