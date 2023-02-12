Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $48.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tenable by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tenable by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tenable by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 324,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 255,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.